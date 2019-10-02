Lition (LIT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $399,942.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, Lition has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $399,942.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,277.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02139190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.02712693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00676605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00675194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00457848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

