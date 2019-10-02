Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $48,091.00 and $16.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,794.41 or 2.14537160 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024053 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,531,077 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

