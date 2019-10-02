Linda Yueh Buys 2,318 Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Stock

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) insider Linda Yueh acquired 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,937.34 ($6,451.51).

LON FCSS traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 250.50 ($3.27). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.06.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

