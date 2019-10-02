Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $74.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 1,337,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,335,000 after purchasing an additional 337,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

