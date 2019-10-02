Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF) Shares Down 3.6%

Lightwaverf PLC (LON:LWRF)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.51 ($0.09), approximately 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Jason Elliott purchased 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,375 ($14,863.45).

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

