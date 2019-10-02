Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LLIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447. Lianluo Smart has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

