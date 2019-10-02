LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $81.99. 71,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

