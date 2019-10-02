Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given a $415.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) received a $415.00 price objective from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.67.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.71. 53,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,477.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,016 shares of company stock worth $11,351,290 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Lendingtree by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

