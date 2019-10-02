LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,188.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $14,188.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 632,104,436 coins and its circulating supply is 271,762,436 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.