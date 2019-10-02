Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.10

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.10 and traded as low as $177.50. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $177.99, with a volume of 2,085 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.63. The stock has a market cap of $579.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.