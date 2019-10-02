Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 897.43 ($11.73).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 838.40 ($10.96). 861,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 795.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 853.50. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

