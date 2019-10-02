Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.85, approximately 93,695 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 144,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Knott David M increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $268,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

