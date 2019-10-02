Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

KRYS traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 4,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,709. The firm has a market cap of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $51.67.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

