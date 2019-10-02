Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KCO. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.13 ($8.29).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €5.20 ($6.05) on Wednesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of €10.09 ($11.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.38 and its 200-day moving average is €5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $518.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.95.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

