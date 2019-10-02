Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC set a $6.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 14,737,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,618,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 8,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,800 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

