KickCoin Price Down 8.2% This Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and HitBTC. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.01009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Kucoin, Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

