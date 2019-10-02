Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.41% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the second quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

