Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Verisign accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.40. 202,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average is $199.37.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

