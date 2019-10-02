Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,788 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 80.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 954,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

