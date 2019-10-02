Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $2.50 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Ball makes up 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 962,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $767,728.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 447,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,165,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

