JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

JMST opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

