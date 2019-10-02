JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

