JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. 5,877,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $376.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

