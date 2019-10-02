Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.52. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

