Joincoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Joincoin has a market cap of $10,053.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,337,171 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

