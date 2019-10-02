Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $16,920.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,810.00.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 6,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. International Seaways Inc has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $568.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.19.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,928 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in International Seaways by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

