Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 12,000 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.28%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

