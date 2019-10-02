Jefferies Financial Group Raises Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 285

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 279.82 ($3.66).

TSCO stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 239.60 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 37,284,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.01. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32). The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

