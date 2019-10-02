Jane Street Group LLC Sells 88,350 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

