Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SERV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

