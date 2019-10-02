iTicoin (ITI) Achieves Market Cap of $36,325.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, iTicoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $36,325.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013766 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

