iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.04. 3,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $141.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

