iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. 35,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

