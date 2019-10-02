IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.29

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.29 and traded as high as $64.10. IP Group shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 634,870 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $661.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.