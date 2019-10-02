Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.30. Invo Bioscience shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 11,511 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

