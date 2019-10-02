Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,417,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 294,355 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. 4,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,844. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

