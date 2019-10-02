Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,875,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

