Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 87.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,711 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,508. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

