Interzone One Day Volume Tops $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.97 or 0.02135106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.02703339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00679678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00668310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00460770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

