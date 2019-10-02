Insolar (INS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.15 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Insolar token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKex, Mercatox and Okcoin Korea. Insolar has a market cap of $5.85 million and $10.15 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insolar

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Liqui, Coinrail, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

