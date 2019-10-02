Insider Selling: Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,463.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 424,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 208.1% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

