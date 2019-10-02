Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITRI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,793. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,045,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

