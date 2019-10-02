Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 1,186 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $288,506.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80.

On Thursday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $235.98. The company had a trading volume of 498,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

