InsaneCoin (INSN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $296.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $131,317.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00847355 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000108 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,855,788 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.