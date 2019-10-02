Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.70. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 206,710 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

