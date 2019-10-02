IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Shares of Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 44224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

The firm has a market cap of $162.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imv Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

