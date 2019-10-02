IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $11.50 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

IMV (NYSE:IMV) received a $11.50 price target from analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 381.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IMV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:IMV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IMV by 6.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,862,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

