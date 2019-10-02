Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.54, approximately 4,599,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,760,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMMU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

