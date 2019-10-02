ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003103 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003146 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 14,277,041 coins and its circulating supply is 13,277,043 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

