IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Price Down 28.6%

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN)’s share price dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 22,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 40,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

IGEN Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.